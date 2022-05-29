For the drive home in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degree…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very ho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locall…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…