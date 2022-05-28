This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
