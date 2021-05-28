Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
