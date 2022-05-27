This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
