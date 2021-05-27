May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.