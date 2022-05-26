Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
