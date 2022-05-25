This evening in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
