For the drive home in Marion: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Ma…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's l…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzlin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…