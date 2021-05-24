This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
