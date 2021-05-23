This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
