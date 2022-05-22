 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular