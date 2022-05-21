For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
