Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
