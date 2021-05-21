May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.