Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't go ou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High U…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. It looks…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperat…