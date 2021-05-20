For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
