Marion's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 d…
This evening in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfort…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a …
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.…