Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
