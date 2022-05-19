Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High U…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't go ou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperat…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. It looks…