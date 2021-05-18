 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics