May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

