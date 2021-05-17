For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
