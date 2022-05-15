Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
