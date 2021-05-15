 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

