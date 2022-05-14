 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

