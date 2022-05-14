Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
