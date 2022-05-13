 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular