May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.