Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
