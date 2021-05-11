This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mar…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast cal…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comf…