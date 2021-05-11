 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

