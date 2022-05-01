For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 d…
This evening in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfort…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…