Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. E…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …