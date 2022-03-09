 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

