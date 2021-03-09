Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.