For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees.…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mario…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. To…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It …