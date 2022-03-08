For the drive home in Marion: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.