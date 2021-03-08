 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

