This evening in Marion: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.