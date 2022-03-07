Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.