Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

