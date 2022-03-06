 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

