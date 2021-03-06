Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees.…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. To…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mario…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday's fo…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It …