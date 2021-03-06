 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics