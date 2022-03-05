Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.