Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

