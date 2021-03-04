 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

