This evening's outlook for Marion: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and v…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Marion's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast,…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will …
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It should reach a…