Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
