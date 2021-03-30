Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
