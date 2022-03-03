 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics