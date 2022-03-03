For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.