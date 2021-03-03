 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

