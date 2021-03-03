This evening in Marion: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees.…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…