Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
