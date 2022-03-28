Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.