This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
