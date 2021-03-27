Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.