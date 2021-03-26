 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

